Today’s Birthday (12/02/19). Experience a personal blossoming this year. Consistent action increases the flow of silver into your accounts. Cash flow surges this winter, prompting new directions with shared finances. Personal changes rearrange your perspective this summer before a joint venture hits gold. You’re flowering and radiant.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Advance specific career goals as Jupiter enters Capricorn for the next year. Luck propels you to the next professional level. When opportunity knocks, open the door.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Educational discovery beckons. Follow a yearning to see new places and study new things now that Jupiter transits into Capricorn for a year. Explore.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Good fortune shines on your shared accounts this year with Jupiter entering Capricorn. For about the next year, responsible financial leadership pays rich rewards.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Step into new levels of partnership this year with Jupiter in Capricorn. Good fortune blesses your collaboration. Raise the romance factor and savor the results.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Jupiter, herald of good fortune, blesses your health, fitness and labor for a year in Capricorn. Disciplined practice prepares you for a lucky break.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Family joy rises with Jupiter entering Capricorn for a year. Fall in love again. Play favorite games, sports and fun hobbies together. Expand artistic creativity.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Jupiter’s benefits this year shift toward domestic expansion, renewal and beautification. Home and family flower. Nurture your garden with love. Renovation provides lasting gain.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Communication is your golden key. Research, write and document your story with Jupiter in Capricorn for a year. Share your heart, network and connect.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Your financial luck takes a positive turn. Practical efforts reap cash rewards with Jupiter entering Capricorn for a year. Take advantage to squirrel nuts away.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Experience a personal renaissance for a year with Jupiter in Capricorn. Grow and develop your skills, strengths and talents. Enjoy a flowering phase.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Benefit from private introspection, planning and organization. Consider long-term goals and visions with Jupiter in Capricorn this year. Create dreams and goals for the next decade.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Luck flows through friendship and personal connection. Community action gets satisfying results this year with Jupiter in Capricorn. Teamwork raises the fun factor.