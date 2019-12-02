Man arrested, accused of assaulting deputies

SALINA — A Salina man was arrested early Sunday after he was accused of getting into an altercation with two sheriff's deputies.

The Saline County Sheriff's Office said at 1:48 a.m. Sunday it was called to Outlaws, 1676 W. State St. for a disorderly person in the bar who wouldn't leave.

When deputies arrived they found Cole Butts, 19, of Salina. The deputies tried to get Butts to leave, and they said he struck one of the deputies in the head and pushed another to the floor.

The deputies were able to restrain Butts and arrested him in connection to two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, consumption of alcohol by a minor and possession and display of a false ID.

Hutchinson teen critically injured in crash

HUTCHINSON — A 14-year-old Hutchinson teen was critically injured Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in a Hutchinson residential neighborhood.

Law enforcement declined to release the name of the teen due to his age, so an updated condition was not available Monday.

According to reports, the teen was eastbound in the 400 block of West 23rd Avenue about 11:40 a.m. when he lost control of his silver passenger car and struck a tree, ejecting him from the vehicle.

After the impact the vehicle caught fire. Neighbors who heard the crash came to the assistance of the teen and doused the fire with a garden hose.

The teen was taken to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center and then transferred to a Wichita hospital.

Speed was believed to be a factor in the crash, said Hutchinson Police Lt. Dustin Loepp. An investigation into the wreck continues.