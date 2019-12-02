People booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with felonies.

Roderick Bernard Barnes, 44, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 12/1.

Andrew Mayfield Jr., 55, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant 12/1.

Kiana Marie Stubbs, 19, in connection with aggravated endangering a child, 12/1.

Andrea Darlene Green, 23, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, theft, 12/1.

Ryan Alan Jack, 25, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant 12/1.

Jordan Blas Anthony Silva, 21, in connection with aggravated battery, 12/1.

Shawn Kyle Morris, 48, in connection with criminal possession of firearm by felon, 12/1.