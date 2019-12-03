Today’s Birthday (12/03/19). Self-discovery illuminates this year. Steady focus has golden rewards. A lucrative windfall this winter inspires a change with shared resources. Turn yourself around next summer to find unimagined and lucrative opportunities. Follow your heart to find what you’ve been dreaming of. Create your own purpose.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — Organize for what’s ahead. Before advancement, keep existing promises. Consider the best route in order to avoid pitfalls. Schedule carefully and recharge when possible.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Friends can be especially helpful. Teamwork amplifies individual efforts. A barrier could block the path. Wait for better conditions or find a way around. Collaborate.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Put in a correction at work. Resolve a challenge. Listen for opportunities to do what you love. Discuss arrangements. Focus to benefit your career.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — You can reach your destination. Revise your route around an obstacle. Monitor conditions to avoid traffic or delays. Travel light. Watch where you’re going.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Manage financial responsibilities. Work could interfere with playtime. Don’t offer to pay for everything. Keep your bargains. Unexpected costs may require adaptation.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Work together. Strategize for solutions with your partner. Coordinate your responses. You can get what you need. Watch for unexpected roadblocks. Encourage each other.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your workload could seem intense. Others appreciate your great attitude. Practice for best physical performance. Passion could surge. Wait to launch until you’re ready.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Romance remains a distinct possibility. Navigate unexpected twists and turns. Don’t overspend or overindulge. Learn from someone you love. Have fun together.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Attend to family matters and enjoy domestic projects. Organize and beautify your spaces. Don’t try to force an outcome. Make and clean messes.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Discover conflicting interests. Your heart and mind may not agree on everything. Resolve misunderstandings immediately. Consider consequences before advancing. Maintain clear communication channels.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — New income sources tempt. They may require overcoming a hurdle. Profitable gains are possible. Avoid risky business or great expense. Monitor cash flow.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially confident, strong and creative. The more you complete, the more you gain. Challenge old assumptions. Wait for great conditions to advance.