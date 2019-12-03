Topeka police were investigating a report of an armed robbery early Tuesday at an east-side park.

Officers were called around 5:50 a.m. to the Colonial Park Townhomes near S.E. 25th and Golden, where the victim notified authorities of the incident.

Initial information indicated the woman reported that she was walking on a trail in Dornwood Park, about three blocks east of the townhomes near S.E. 25th and Highland, when a man armed with a knife came up from behind her and robbed her.

The woman then ran back to her home at the Colonial Park Townhomes, where she called authorities was being interviewed by police officers.

Additional details weren't immediately available.

Check cjonline.com for more information as it becomes available.