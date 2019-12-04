Crews were called early Wednesday to a car fire in southeast Topeka that officials said was being investigated as part of a domestic disturbance.

The blaze was reported around 5:58 a.m. behind a single-story residence in the 3000 block of S.E. Iowa.

Topeka Fire Department Battalion Chief Stacy Howbert said at the scene that no injuries were being reported as of 6:30 a.m.

Minor damage to the rear exterior of the home was reported, as heat from the fire caused some paint to peel, he said.

A maroon, four-door passenger car could be seen behind the home. The car sustained substantial fire damage.

Howbert said a fire investigator had been summoned to determine circumstances of the blaze, which was believed to have occurred during a domestic disturbance.

Additional details weren't immediately available.

