JV GIRLS

Dodge City 66, Newton 7

DODGE CITY — The Newton High School junior varsity girls’ team fell to Dodge City 66-7 Tuesday in Dodge City.

The Railers trailed 40-7 at the half.

NEWTON — Bass 3, Hendrickson 3, C.Entz 1.

Newton;3;4;0;0;—7

Dodge City;25;15;17;9;—66

JV BOYS

Dodge City 84, Newton 80

DODGE CITY — The Newton High School junior varsity boys’ basketball team fell to Dodge City 84-80 Tuesday in Dodge City.

Newton led 40-39 at the half and led by as many as seven in the fourth quarter.

NEWTON — Ruth 10, Petz 6, Nocenti 7, Carr 6, Anderson 11, Klug 1, Gray 2, Slechta 3, Mosqueda 3, Dorrell 13, Mick 3, Mills 6.

Newton;16;24;21;17;—80

Dodge City;24;15;20;25;—84