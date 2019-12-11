LINDSBORG — Southeast of Saline used a huge third quarter to open up a double-digit lead on Smoky Valley, then held on for a 65-58 victory Tuesday night.

The Trojans already are 3-0 after winning just five games all last season. Smoky Valley fell to 0-2.

After holding a narrow 28-25 lead at halftime, Southeast came out firing in the third quarter, with Seth Eklund hitting two of his four 3-pointers to get it started. The Trojans hit seven of their eight shots and outscored Smoky Valley 20-9 in the period for a 48-34 cushion.

“We went on a nice little run,” Southeast coach Bryson Flax said. "And the thing that stayed consistent, we played really hard regardless of time and score.”

Jaxson Gebhardt opened the fourth period with a layup to give the Trojans their largest lead of the game, 50-34, but he also was tagged with a technical after the play.

The subsequent foul shot initiated a 10-0 Smoky Valley run that whittled the deficit to 50-44 with 6:38 left.

“We had some scary moments but at the end of the day, we’ll take it,” Flax said. “It feels good (to be 3-0).

"It took us seven to get one last year so we’re just taking it day by day."

The Trojans did it in part with improved perimeter shooting.

"On paper, this is a team that had hit only seven of 40 three coming into tonight,” Smoky Valley coach Doug Schneider said. “Tonight they shot eight of 14.

“I thought we defended decently, but obviously we didn’t do something right, hitting shots like that at our place. The second and third quarters were really the difference in the game.”

After closing within six, Smoky Valley got no closer as Southeast was content to make a steady parade to the foul line and converting eight of 20.

Bryant Banks led Southeast scorers with 18 points, while Eklund had 14 and Gebhardt 10. Cade Schneider was top gun for the Vikings with 22.

Smoky Valley girls 55, SE Saline 47

After struggling with Southeast’s 1-3-1 full-court press for a half, Smoky Valley got the problem solved at intermission and used a pair of runs to open the third and fourth quarters on the way to the victory.

The win squared the Vikings’ record at 1-1 while Southeast fell to 2-1.

“We felt that if we didn’t get sped up and took care of the ball, and got in a good half court on offense, we could score,” said Smoky Valley coach Larry VanDerWege.

After being turned over five times in the first two minutes of the game and nine times in the opening quarter, the Vikings were up a point, 21-20 at the break when Ellie Brumbaugh beat the buzzer for a basket.

Smoky opened the third quarter with a pair of Breanna Priddy baskets around one by Kerington Haxton to go up 27-20, and eventually extended that out to 33-22.

Southeast was able to chip that down to five, 37-32, entering the fourth quarter but the Vikings opened the final period with a five-point burst on a Priddy free throw and baskets by Haxton and Brumbaugh.

“In the second half we got much more active against the trap, found the open person quicker and we got out in transition for easier shots,” VanDerWege said.

Baskets were harder to come by for Southeast.

“All night long they beat us for 32 minutes,” Southeast coach Shauna Smith said. “They ran the court very hard — they got after it and got every loose ball.

“They took away some of the things we wanted to do. We just couldn’t score.”

That was it in a nutshell for the Trojans. They shot 27.2 percent from the field, while Smoky Valley shot 46.3 percent.

Priddy and Haxton did the most damage for Smoky with 15 points each, while Brumbaugh had 10. Keely Orr and Karsyn Schlesener each had 11 for Southeast, but Schlesener suffered a 3 of 17 night from the floor.