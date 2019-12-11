MANHATTAN — Shaun Williams' turbulent sophomore season at Kansas State didn't last long, and now he's gone.

Williams, who was suspended before the season started and missed the Wildcats' first three games, has entered the NCAA transfer portal and announced Wednesday via Twitter that "My recruitment is 100% back open."

Williams, a 6-foot-3 guard from St. Louis, appeared in five games for the Wildcats, averaging 9.2 minutes and 3.6 points. He had a season high of 10 points in a 73-60 loss to Bradley on Nov. 27.

"I'm disappointed," K-State coach Bruce Weber said Wednesday night after the Wildcats' 86-41 victory over Alabama State at Bramlage Coliseum. "Xavier (Sneed) is here and (Williams) has been part of his life for a long time.

"When someone doesn't make it and leaves, it's like a child for me. You want everyone to be successful. Not everyone is. Today's world of basketball, they think it's always greener on the other side and they're going to be able to do this or that."

Sneed, a senior and the Wildcats' leading scorer, also is from St. Louis, and both he and Williams played at Hazelwood Central High School.

"It's tough, growing up with him, being around him as a little kid," Sneed said of Williams' decision. "It's tough, but he has to make his own decision and become a man for himself.

"I think he's going to do a good job of that wherever he decides to go."

Williams was the lone freshman in last year's K-State recruiting class and appeared in 30 games, averaging 1.4 points.