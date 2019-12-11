Ever since I wrote about my family and sweet potatoes last week, I’ve been thinking about “regular” potatoes and how to feature them for this article. While sweet potatoes definitely find their way into the Weber family diet more often than russets or Yukon golds, I still think of my two brothers almost every single time I consider standard potatoes.

Or more specifically, I think of a movie line they have forever seared into my brain. At one point in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Sam laments their lack of suitable food. Gollum mutters, “Taters? What’s taters, Precious?” In proper consternation, Sam replies, “Po-tay-toes! Boil ‘em, mash ‘em, stick ‘em in a stew!”

While I haven’t taken much other culinary inspiration from story plots that feature hobbits and orcs, this particular advice has stuck with me. This is mostly due to the fact that as teenagers my musically-inclined brothers took those words and created an entire song around them, complete with an oddly catchy rhythm. I’m not sure I want to admit this, but I’m sure I’ve sung it hundreds of times, in my head and sometimes even out loud, in the decade since.

Who knows if they so appreciated the profound truths within those lines, or if the melodic meter of Sam’s diction struck a poetic chord in them, or if we just watched "The Two Towers" one too many times.

Regardless, I will always remember that potatoes can be boiled, mashed, or stuck in stew. Fortunately, this is a very appropriate protocol for preparing taters.

While I am hesitant to express enthusiasm for potatoes at the levels vegetables usually receive from me, my husband more than makes up for any lack of zeal on my part. Potatoes are just “too normal” for me, I think, to get very excited about.

I like to cook them, though, because Brian is such a fan. I have learned through much trial and error that no matter what quantity I make, if potatoes are involved, there is no guarantee of leftovers. My eyes get bigger in correlation with the mound on his plate; my face has looked like an overly dramatic bug-eyed comic character more than once, I’m sure.

People talk about “a man and his dog,” but ay yi yi, “a man and his potatoes” is also a thing.

And while I’ve personally never really had a hankering for potatoes, I have nothing but praise for their versatility. Taters’ flavors may not be as explosive as sun-warmed tomatoes, as sweet as homegrown carrots, or as sharp as red onions, but potatoes are more varied and complex than I often give them credit for. They just have a certain way about them that can’t be matched by anything else.

Amanda Miller writes a column about local foods for The Hutchinson News. She teaches classes at Apron Strings and makes cheese on her family’s dairy farm near Pleasantview. Reach her at hyperpeanutbutter@gmail.com

After all, they’re po-tay-toes. You can do anything with them: boil them, mash them, or stick them in a stew.