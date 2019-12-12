Two people were arrested after a law enforcement vehicle pursuit that started in Kiowa County ended in Ford County.

According to Ford County Sheriff Bill Carr, at approximately 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, Ford County Sheriff’s Office deputies were informed of a vehicle pursuit heading toward Ford County from Kiowa County.

It was reported the vehicle was driving in speeds upward of 100 miles per hour.

"Ford County deputies intercepted the pursuit near the Highway 34/400 junction in southeast Ford County," Carr said in a news release. "Ford County deputies took over the pursuit and was able to get the vehicle and occupants detained after deploying a tire deflation device west of the City of Ford."

The arrested occupants of the vehicle were two Dodge City residents, Urial Gomez and Veronica Granados.

According to Carr, Gomez was arrested by Kiowa County and Granados by Ford County.

Charging decisions will be made by each respective county attorney as the case is still under investigation.

