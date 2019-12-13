GREAT BEND — A Russell woman was arrested Wednesday in Barton County after the sheriff’s department executed a search warrant.

Kortnie Nowak, 26, Russell, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a press release from Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir.

Nowak also had two outstanding warrants from Russell County. She’s being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond on the Barton County charges and no bond on the Russell County charges, according to the release.

The search warrant for controlled substances and drug paraphernalia was executed at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home just north of Great Bend. Deputies gained entry without incident and located methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia as well as packaging materials.

The sheriff’s office is also seeking the public’s assistance in locating a second suspect who was not at the location at the time of the search warrant, Dustin Sullivan, 46, Great Bend.

Sullivan is a white male, 5-foot, 9-inches tall, 185 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. Anyone with information on his location can call crime stoppers at 620-792-1300 or 888-305-1300.