Creative and artistic are two key words when describing Montana, 14.

He loves to do arts and crafts, draw and make things. Montana also likes music and enjoys writing song lyrics. In school his favorite class is art because it is a passion of his and he is good at it. Montana says art gives him an opportunity to express himself. When he grows up he wants to be a pharmacist and help people with medications or a gemologist and study gems. Montana is proud of being a good person and he wants the opportunity to be part of a family.

A family that could provide structure, support and guidance is ideal. He would do well with a committed family who will love him and always be there for him, no matter what.

To learn more about Montana, call Adopt KS Kids at 877-457-5430 or email customercare@adoptkskids.org. His case number is CH-7072.