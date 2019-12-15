Nominations open for Governor’s Exporter of the Year

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Commerce is now accepting nominations for the 2020 Governor’s Exporter of the Year Award.

For more than 30 years, Kansas has recognized exceptional export performance by presenting the Governor’s Exporter of the Year Award to companies demonstrating excellence in exporting.

To be eligible to receive the award, companies must be in good standing with the state and currently operating in and exporting from Kansas. Nominations must be received by Jan. 31. There are no restrictions on who can nominate a company for the award.

The nomination form and additional information on the Governor’s Exporter of the Year Award can be found online at www.kansascommerce.gov.

BrightHouse receives Mary Kay Foundation grant

BrightHouse, a Hutchinson organization that operates a shelter and hotline for victims of domestic violence, has been awarded a $20,000 grant by the Mary Kay Foundation.

The unrestricted grant will support local survivors of domestic violence in Harper, Kingman, Reno, and Rice Counties.

The Mary Kay Foundation was established in 1996 with the overarching purpose of supporting issues impacting women. In 2000, The Foundation expanded to include ending domestic violence as part of its mission.

The BrightHouse safe shelter first opened in 1987 and has continued since then to provide safety to those escaping domestic violence. BrightHouse provides several services including a 24-hour crisis hotline, safety planning, safe shelter, crisis intervention, legal advocacy, court advocacy, medical advocacy, education, support groups, referrals and information, and the Child Visitation and Exchange Program.

The BrightHouse 24/7 crisis hotline number is 620-663-2522. For more information visit www.brighthouseks.org.

Rise Up Reno Prevention Network receives AETNA grant

Rise Up Reno Prevention Network – formerly Communities That Care – was awarded $5,000 from Aetna Better Health of Kansas via the company’s Partners in Community Grant Program.

The grant will help fund efforts of the Reno County Suicide Prevention Coalition and the annual Youth Empowerment Summit organized by the Rise Up Youth Leaders on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Rise Up Reno Prevention Network works in Reno County to inspire and rally the community, especially youth, to live drug-free lives. It prevents substance abuse by building caring relationships, giving knowledge and developing healthy environments.

Aetna Better Health of Kansas, a managed care organization providing KanCare services to individuals on Medicaid, launched the Partners in Community Grant Program in 2019 to assist organizations throughout the state.

Barton launches online “CDL Theory” course

GREAT BEND – Starting in February 2020, new Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration regulations will require those wishing to obtain a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) attend an FMCSA registered training facility.

Students will need to earn both theory and behind-the-wheel certifications before taking the driving test. Barton is ready to help future drivers get the credentials they need by offering a 6-week online theory course in addition to the 8-week BTW course.

The new regulation, called Entry-Level Driver Training (ELDT), states that before attempting the written test for a CDL permit at the DMV office, individuals must show theory certification from an FMCSA registered training facility. Individuals will not be able to schedule a CDL drive test without showing BTW certification from an FMCSA-registered training facility.

CDL Instructor Maggie Tracy said Barton’s setup is ideal because it is a one-stop-shop for both theory certification and the driving test.

Individuals who aren’t yet 18 can take the CDL Theory course and then wait until they turn 18 for the BTW certification and driving test.

Visit bartonccc.edu/careerprograms/cdl for details. Or contact Tracy at (620) 786-1120 or tracym@bartonccc.edu.

Barton GED orientation classes start Jan. 13

GREAT BEND – Barton Community College’s Center for Adult Education will soon begin its nine-week GED Preparation Class.

Orientation classes are the first step to obtaining the Kansas State High School Diploma through the GED Prep Program. Students must attend all orientation classes Jan. 13-15 to qualify for classes. The first day of classes is Jan. 20. The center is at 1025 Main St. in Great Bend.

Students will complete required testing, hear from partner agencies about their services, learn how to navigate their GED.com account and learn about WorkReady!

Students will also meet one-on-one with their instructor to discuss goals, expectations, attendance requirements, and workload.

Those interested in taking the GED exam without any preparation instruction can do so right away but are urged to receive advising before moving forward.

Minors must bring a parent or legal guardian to enroll and must also bring their disclaimer or exemption documentation from their high school or online program.

For more information, contact Adult Education Enrollment and Career Advisor Susanne Yarmer at yarmers@bartonccc.edu or (620) 786-7560.

Sunflower Diversified telathon successful

GREAT BEND -- When Sunflower Diversified Services representatives recently made phone calls and sent texts during a special event, the community came through once again for the Invest in Kids Club, said Connie Oetken, director of development.

The non-profit agency’s sixth annual Dialing for Dollar$ campaign collected almost $19,000 for infants and toddlers at Sunflower Early Education Center (EEC) and Incredible Years Preschool.

Members of Sunflower’s board of directors and its Foundation board of trustees made calls during the event. Staff members also participated.

“We appreciate everyone who made calls and all of our generous donors,” Oetken said. “Nex-Tech Wireless, which helped sponsor this annual event, also has our heartfelt appreciation.”

For more information or to donate to the Invest in Kids Club, contact Oetken by calling 620-792-1325. All contributions remain in central Kansas.

Sunflower serves infants, toddlers and adults with developmental disabilities and delays in Barton, Pawnee, Rice, Rush and Stafford counties.