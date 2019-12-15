More than 2,500 people on Saturday came downtown to Memorial Hall to decorate candy-covered gingerbread houses, visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus and take a horse-drawn wagon ride during Hutch Rec's Gingerbread House Decorating event at Memorial Hall.

Jeff Johnson with Hutch Rec said that there were more than 75 people who volunteered their time during the week before Saturday to build more than 1,300 gingerbread houses. He said that they used 325 pounds of powdered sugar to create the frosting used to build the houses and later used for decorating the houses. A variety of cereal pieces, Skittles, marshmallows, pretzels and other items were offered for children to create their gingerbread houses.