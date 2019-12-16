Man arrested after pulling officer to ground

SALINA — A Salina man was arrested after being accused of striking a police officer.

Salina Police said at 12:30 p.m. Friday, two people in the parking lot of Affordable Transportation, 1818 S. Broadway, reported a man yelled profanities and threatened to shoot them while he was walking by.

Keith Howard, 59, of McPherson, said the man also walked up to him and Shanna Yocham, 41, of Moundridge, and swung his fist at Howard but missed.

Police went to the location, viewed video and confirmed what the two said. While the police were at the business, the man, Justin Howard, 23, of Salina, returned. Officers say Justin Howard disobeyed their orders as they attempted to take him into custody, and they said he took a swing at one of the officers, resulting in an altercation with the officers, with one of the officers being pulled to the ground striking the concrete and receiving a concussion.

Justin Howard was arrested in connection to one count of criminal threat, one count of battery on a law enforcement officer, one count of assault on a law enforcement officer, one count assault and one count of felony interference of law enforcement.

One killed, one injured in rollover crash

WICHITA — A 21-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning on an icy roadway in south Wichita, authorities said.

The victim was identified as Jimmy S. Romero.

The crash was reported at 11:22 a.m on Interstate 235 at the interchange with Interstate 135.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2002 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck was on the ramp from southbound I-135 to northbound I-235 when it lost control on an icy bridge.

The truck left the roadway to the southwest, overturned and rolled. The vehicle came to rest in the center of the median on its top.

Romero, a passenger in the truck, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said he wasn't wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the pickup truck, Roy R. Boatner Jr., 25, of Wichita, was transported to Wesley Medical Center with what were believed to be minor injuries. The patrol said Boatner wasn't wearing a seat belt.