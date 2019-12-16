INDEPENDENCE — An 18-year-old Coffeyville man has been arrested in the Saturday night shooting death of a woman as she was walking with another person in the Montgomery County city of Independence, authorities announced Monday.

The arrested man was identified as Benjamin J. Mason, according to Kansas Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Melissa Underwood.

Mason was arrested Sunday afternoon at his home in Coffeyville by the KBI and the Independence Police Department. He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail in connection with first-degree murder.

Coffeyville is about 21 miles southeast of Independence in southeast Kansas.

Underwood earlier said the shooting was reported around 6 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Laurel and Main streets on the west side of Independence, a city of around 9,500 people.

According to the Underwood, the Independence Police Department received a 911 call from an individual who reported hearing gunshots. When officers responded to the scene, they found a woman who had been shot. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She was later identified as Kimberly D. Meeks, 19, of Coffeyville.

Underwood said the Independence Police Department requested KBI assistance around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to Underwood, preliminary information indicates that Meeks and a white male were walking when an unknown person in a car fired gunshots at them and fled from the scene. The male accompanying Meeks, who was approximately 19 years old, also ran from the area.

Anyone with information about this incident may call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME or the Independence Police Department at 620-332-1700. Callers may remain anonymous.