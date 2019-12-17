Today’s Birthday (12/17/19). Your personal influence rises this year. Regular action feeds your profit machine. Discover unexpected value this winter before a change impacts your joint accounts. Make a personal improvement next summer, leading to surging shared profits. You’re growing by leaps and bounds.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Prioritize your health, work and fitness. Stay flexible with delays or mistakes. Correct miscommunications immediately. Quietly practice your moves for growing ease and strength.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — A barrier blocks the path with a romantic pursuit. Fantasies prove flimsy. Adapt to recent news. Work with someone who can see your blind spots.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Resolve a domestic problem with diplomacy and finesse. Handle responsibilities and chores. Stay patient with miscommunications or mistakes. Prioritize family matters. Share treats.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Revise communications carefully. Make corrections, clarify and simplify. A second set of eyes can catch errors. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Delays or obstacles could frustrate your work today. Keep your patience and sense of humor. Postpone a financial discussion. Hold out for the best deal.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Expect energy surges. Meditate on your objective and consider the most direct path. Defer gratification when necessary. Rest when you can. Take care of yourself.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 6 — You can’t do everything. Proceed with caution or risk breakage. Plan, strategize and coordinate actions in advance. Rest and recharge in peaceful privacy.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Have patience with group projects. Take the time to untangle miscommunications as they occur. You don’t need to share everything. Think strategically.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Work takes priority. Postpone financial talks or negotiations. Wait for developments. Current volatility calms down later. Handle the homework and preparations. You’re gaining respect.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Keep your itinerary flexible and advance when traffic is clear. Words and actions can be easily misinterpreted. Avoid stepping on toes. Watch and listen.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Avoid impulsive financial moves. Clarify misunderstandings patiently. Let cooler heads prevail. Old assumptions get challenged. Consider developments and reserve judgment. Plan strategically for best results.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Give your partner the benefit of doubt. You may not understand his or her motives. Postpone important discussions or determinations for better conditions. Patiently clarify.