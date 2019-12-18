The Newton High School boys’ basketball team suffered a bad break before its 70-52 loss to Salina South Tuesday night at Ravenscroft Gym, and another 11 seconds into the game.

Newton guard Dylan Petz suffered an injury in practice, while senior starter Jaheem Ray went down 11 seconds into the game, hitting his head to the floor while going for a rebound and getting undercut.

Things went downhill from there as Newton suffered a 28 percent shooting night, while South was 60 percent.

The Railers finished 18 of 64 from the field, 11 of 42 from 3-point range. South was 27 of 45 shooting, four of 13 from long range.

South had 22 turnovers to 11 for Newton.

“We lost two scorers, shooters and ball handlers and that put us in a bind,” Newton coach Andy Preston said. “Despite the circumstances, they did a great job. That really throws a wrench in our shifts and everything. We kind of scrap, play a lot of minutes and do the best we could. We just didn’t shoot it well. We turn them over over 20 times, but when you only shoot 28 percent, that’s not going to win many games.

“You have to give it to Salina South. They defended us well. We did better tonight in the full-court. In the second half, we had to get more aggressive and started pressing them more. We had a lot of guys play a lot of minutes and fatigue was a factor. We didn’t get to practice yesterday. They were better than us tonight. We just have to regroup and get ready for Derby.”

Josh Jordan and Cade Hammert led 2-2 South with 13 points each. Devon Junghans and Koby Ratcliff each scored 12 points. Colin Schreiber added 10 points.

Jaxon Brackeen and Alex Krogmeier each scored 15 points for Newton.

After Ray’s injury, his sub was not written in the scorebook, giving Newton a team technical foul.

Down 9-5, Newton made a 6-0 run, but South came back to take a 15-14 lead at the end of the period.

Newton opened the second quarter with a pair of Krogmeier treys, but gave up the next 16 points, capped by a Jordan 3-pointer at the buzzer to allow South to lead 31-20 at intermission.

South opened the second half with a layup to extend its run. Max Ruth broke the run with a 3-pointer, but Jordan answered with a trey. The Railers trailed by as many as 17 in the quarter. A Brandt Cox layup at the buzzer kept South up by 16, 52-36.

Railer fouls in the fourth quarter allowed South to lead by as many as 23. Newton got back to within 16, missing chances to draw closer.

Newton is 1-3 and plays at Derby at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Panthers are 4-0 after a 63-61 win over Maize on the road.

“They are really athletic,” Preston said. “They return almost everybody from last year. They have a really big win against (Wichita) East. They beat McPherson. They have some really good wins early in the season. They are going to do a lot of the same stuff — play uptempo and go after us in the half court and full court.”

SALINA SOUTH (2-2, 2-1 AV-CTL I) — Scrhreiber 4 2-5 2, 10; Jordan 1 (3) 2-2 4, 13; Varela 0 1-2 1, 1; Hannert 6 1-2 1, 13; Evans 0 0-0 0, 0; Junghans 3 (1) 3-4 2, 12; Hayes 2 3-6 1, 7; Copes 0 0-0 0, 0; Cox 1 0-0 0, 2; Ratcliff 6 0-0 2, 12; Davidson 6 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 23 (4) 12-21 13, 70.

NEWTON (1-3, 0-1 AV-CTL I) — Edwards 0 0-0 2, 0; Ruth 1 (1) 0-0 0, 5; Brackeen 2 (3) 2-2 2, 15; Krogmeier 0 (5) 0-0 2, 15; Sauceda 1 3-4 5, 5; Nocenti 0 0-2 0, 0; Ray 0 0-0 0, 0; Anderson 0 0-0 0, 0; Slechta 0 0-0 0, 0; Georgiou 1 0-0 3, 2; Saucedo 0 (2) 0-0 4, 6; Dorrell 0 0-0 0, 0; Mills 2 0-0 1, 4; Garcia 0 0-0 0, 0; Mick 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 7 (11) 5-8 20, 52.

S.South;15;16;21;18;—70

Newton;14;6;16;16;—52

Technical foul — New.: team (player not in book) 7:49-1q.