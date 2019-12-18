A major street just west of Topeka has reopened following a two-vehicle injury crash that resulted in traffic being diverted early Wednesday, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 2 a.m. at S.W. 21st and Indian Hills Road.

Shawnee County sheriff's officials said the crash resulted in a gray, 2004 Toyota Tundra striking a power pole at the intersection.

The Toyota's driver, Matthew Zaitz, 31, was taken by American Medical Ambulance to a local hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

As a result of the collision, westbound traffic on S.W. 21st was closed temporarily at S.W. Urish Road while crews responded to the incident.

Shawnee County sheriff's officials said Evergy power crews were able to make adjustments at the crash scene and traffic was being allowed to proceed through the area as of shortly after 7 a.m.