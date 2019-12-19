A woman had her car stolen while she was buying a drink in a Salina convenience store early Thursday morning.

Salina Police said at 3:20 a.m. Thursday at the Kwik Shop located at 1727 W. Crawford St. Jennifer Hobson, 46, of Salina had her silver 2012 Ford Fiesta stolen.

Hobson went into the store to purchase a drink with her car running and said she saw a man get into the Ford and leave eastbound. The man was described as white, around 5-foot 4-inches, a small build, a dark beard and wearing a black hoodie with the hood up.

The Ford, which has a Kansas license plate, 373 GPE, is valued around $8,000. Hobson's purse and other items were also in the vehicle.

Police said they are trying to get video surveillance from the Kwik Shop.