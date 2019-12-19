SkyWest Airlines has been approved as the Dodge City Airport Essential Air Service provider by the U.S. Department of Transportation recently.

According to Dodge City officials, the DOT announced the approval with flights from SkyWest to begin in February 2020.

Current EAS provider, Boutique Air, had taken over in Dodge City in September 2017, when city commissioners approved a change after then-EAS provider PenAir, filed Chapter 11 restructuring and closed their Denver hub, which Dodge City was a part of.

“We are very excited to have jet service back in Dodge City,” Dodge City airport manager Corey Keller said. “This is something we have been working to be ready for a few years now, the runway reconstruction project being a big part of it.”

Dodge City would receive the direct flight to Denver with a 50-seat capacity jet.

The subsidy for SkyWest Airways would be for $3,774,652 annually to the federal DOT. The service would allow the Dodge City Airport to have worldwide prices, not just from Dodge City to Denver. Average ticket fares would be $75 one-way.

City officials and committees had reviewed EAS proposals earlier in the year, with the decision coming to three new potential providers with the recommendation going to SkyWest.

Commissioners approved the recommendation of SkyWest Airways for the new EAS unanimously with a 5-0 vote in August 2019.

There will be 12 weekly flights from Dodge City Regional Airport to Denver International airport.

SkyWest will be releasing more information in the next few weeks as tickets become available to purchase, as a flight schedule is still being finalized.

Editor's Note: This story is part of the Good News Initiative where the Dodge City Daily Globe will be highlighting a positive news story daily, sponsored by First Dental of Dodge City.

To send inquiries of possible positive news stories, email managing editor Vincent Marshall at vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com