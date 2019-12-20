Warmer weather is arriving in Topeka and vicinity just in time for the last weekend before Christmas.

Friday's highs should be around 50, with highs in the lower-50s on Saturday and in the upper-50s on Sunday.

Monday should see highs in the lower-60s before highs drop off a bit to he upper-50s on Tuesday and the mid-40s on Wednesday, Christmas Day.

No precipitation is expected over the next week.

Here is the seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service:

• Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

• Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Calm wind.

• Saturday: Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

• Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

• Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 57. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

• Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

• Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

• Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

• Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.

• Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

• Wednesday, Christmas Day: Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

• Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

• Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.