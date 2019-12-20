With only four days left in its annual Red Kettle Campaign, the Topeka Salvation Army is far from its goal.

Salvation Army spokeswoman Shelley Robertson said as of Thursday, the Salvation Army was only at 24.3% of its $226,000 goal.

Warmer weather is in the forecast for Friday, Saturday, Monday and Tuesday, the remaining days in the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign.

People may make donations at 33 Red Kettle locations in Topeka, including at Dillons, Walmart, Walgreens, Sam's Club, Hy-Vee and several other businesses.

Robertson said the Salvation Army is "asking everyone to come out and help fill our red kettles in order that we may provide for those less fortunate in our community."

The overall goal for the Salvation Army's Christmas fundraising campaign is $405,000, including mail-in appeals.

The Salvation Army has been providing services in Topeka for 133 years, dating to 1886.

All monies donated through the Red Kettle Campaign stay in Topeka and help the Salvation Army with its programs throughout the year that include utility assistance, a food pantry, youth programs, social services and a meal program on weekday evenings.

The Red Kettle Campaign kicked off on Nov. 18 with an event in downtown Topeka. However, actual bell-ringing didn't start until the day after Thanksgiving on Black Friday, Nov. 29, which is the traditional start date for the Red Kettle Campaign. Thanksgiving fell on its latest possible date of Nov. 28, meaning the kettles were out for several fewer days this year. The Salvation Army doesn't ring bells at kettle locations on Sundays.

Individuals and groups are still needed to ring bells at the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle locations in Topeka. Those wishing to volunteer to ring bells for the Salvation Army can register online at www.registertoring.org. Individuals or groups can sign up for specific times and locations.

For more information, call the Topeka Salvation Army at 785-233-9648.