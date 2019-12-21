DERBY — If somehow Newton High School girls’ basketball coach Kate Bremmerman could have suited up, the Railers might have had a chance in a 73-11 loss to Derby Friday in AV-CTL I play in Derby.

The Panthers started a 6-foot-3 and 6-2 player with another 6-3 player coming off the bench. Newton had no one over 5-7. Three starters were out — Keila and Kenzi Gillispie due to a family obligation and Schyler Entz due to illness. Entz is Newton’s tallest player at 5-10.

“We were down three starters tonight,” said Bremmerman, one of the top inside players for Newton High and Fort Hays State. “I thought we had some underclassmen really step up tonight. Kaci (Bass) filled a role we needed to fill. Piper Seidl got to play a little bit and that was a lot of fun for her. They helped us compete a little better. It’s hard to compete when you’re 5-6, 5-3, against 6-3. I thought the girls battled. Hayley Loewen and Alexis Epp battled inside.”

Despite the 0-5 start, Bremmerman said the team is still staying positive.

“I have some really good leaders,” Bremmerman said. “Alexis Epp and Olivia (Antonowich) are leaders, keeping the team encouraged. We set small goals along the way and we meet those goals. We’re very young and we have to trust the process. We have some freshmen who were going up against seniors.”

Jaidyn Schomp led 4-1 Derby with 15 points. Freshman Addy Brown, the 6-3 younger sister of recent grad Kennedy Brown now of Oregon State, added 13 points. Freshman Maryn Archer scored 12 points. Sydney Nilles scored 10 points.

Hayley Loewen and Alexis Epp led Newton with four points each.

Down 13-0, Alexis Epp broke the Newton shutout with a layup with 3:12 left in the first quarter. Derby led 17-3 at the end of the quarter. Newton failed to score in the second quarter, trailing 40-3 at the half.

Derby hit one of two free throws to star the second half. Newton then scored the next four points to break their drought on baskets by Hayley Loewen and Epp. Derby finished the quarter on a 19-0 run ensuring the running clock in the fourth quarter.

Newton broke double digits in scoring in the final minute.

Newton hosts 2-3 Maize at 6 p.m. Jan. 3.

“I’ll deal with Maize after Christmas,” Bremmerman said. “I let the girls rest and relax for the next seven days. We’ll come back and work hard and worry about Maize then.”

NEWTON (0-5, 0-2 AV-CTL I) — Valle-Pondds 0 0-2 2, 0; Seidl 0 0-0 0, 0; Bass 0 0-0 0, 0; Antonowich 0 0-0 0, 0; Loewen 2 0-4 1, 4; Cornejo 1 1-2 3, 3; Hendrickson 0 0-0 0, 0; C.Entz 0 0-0 0, 0; Epp 2 0-0 5, 4; Edwards 0 0-0 2, 0; TOTALS 5 1-8 12, 11.

DERBY (4-1, 2-0) — Nilles 3 (1) 1-2 0, 10; Svymbersky 0 0-0 1, 0; Kennedy 3 0-2 2, 6; Archer 6 0-0 2, 12; Grunden 0 0-0 0, 0; Schomp 6 (1) 0-0 2, 15; Steinert 1 1-1 1, 3; Brown 5 3-6 1, 13; Mills 3 0-0 0, 6; Boettjer 3 2-2 2, 8; Yager 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 30 (2) 7-13 11, 73.

Newton;3;0;4;4;—11

Derby;17;23;20;13;—73