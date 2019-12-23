A person who stole an ashcan many years ago from outside the Shawnee County Courthouse sought to make amends this Christmas season by anonymously sending the county $75 cash, County Commission Chairman Bill Riphahn said Monday.

Riphahn spoke at the commission's morning meeting in the courthouse about a type-written letter recently received by County Clerk Cyndi Beck, which was dated Dec. 18.

"I am in a 12 step program and currently making some financial amends," the letter said. "Many years ago I took one of the ashcans in front of the courthouse. Please find $75.00 cash enclosed for reimbursement."

The letter was accompanied in its envelope by three $20 bills, one $10 bill and one $5 bill, Riphahn said.

He said he was entrusting the letter and the cash to county financial administrator Betty Greiner.