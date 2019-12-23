The Kansas City Royals announced the 2020 Royals FanFest will take place Jan. 24-25 at the Kansas City Convention Center’s Bartle Hall.

Players expected to attend include Scott Barlow, Hunter Dozier, Cam Gallagher, Tim Hill, Jakob Junis, Brad Keller, Ian Kennedy, Jorge López, Nicky Lopez, Richard Lovelady, Ryan McBroom, Kevin McCarthy, Whit Merrifield, Mike Montgomery, Jake Newberry, Ryan O’Hearn, Salvador Perez, Brett Phillips, Jorge Soler, Glenn Sparkman, Bubba Starling and Kyle Zimmer.

The event will have new and returning activities, as well as autograph sessions featuring current and former Royals and interviews on the main stage. The club’s 2019 Major League award winners also will be recognized. In addition, ARAMARK and Royals Authentics will be on site selling the latest merchandise and unique Royals memorabilia.

Currently, fans who purchase the Holiday Pack, which includes 10 game vouchers to use for any game from April 4 to June 7, will get one FanFest voucher good for an adult or child’s ticket.