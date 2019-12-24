The new year will bring salary raises for Reno County’s elected officials.

On Monday, the Reno County Commission, with commission chairman Bob Bush absent, approved a resolution boosting the pay by 3% for 2020 base salaries. The offices, the new salary level, and the 2019 level are:

• Incoming Sheriff Darrian Campbell: $90,750.46; $88,107.24.

• County Clerk Donna Patton: $72,929.71; $70,805.54.

• County Treasurer Brenda Kowitz: $55,166.80; $53,500.

• Register of Deeds Michelle Updegrove: $66.595.17; $64,655.50.

All Reno County employees who met evaluation standards also will receive 3% raises in 2020, according to county staff. The annual salary for a county commissioner remains at $18,000 for 2020.

Commissioners on Monday officially appointed Youth Services Department director Bill Hermes as interim county administrator during the approximately seven-week gap between County Administrator Gary Meagher’s retirement Friday and Randy Partington’s start on Feb. 17 as county administrator.

Hermes will receive a temporary pay boost of 10%. His base pay of $3,889.48 every two weeks will be supplemented by $388.95 every two weeks for the additional role.