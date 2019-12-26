Ford County K-State Research and Extension program, along with Extension programs in Meade and Clark counties, will host the Women in Ag Program, a four-part series of workshops aimed at helping women sharpen their farm financial management skills.

Whether it is on a large farm or a small family farm, the number of women making the decisions in farming operations in the U.S. is growing.

The sessions will all take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 15, Jan. 22, Jan. 29 and Feb. 5. Each session will build upon material from the previous session.

All meals and program materials will be covered by a $40 registration fee, and dinner will be served at each location.

According to the extension office, the training will be a combination of broadcasted keynote and local speakers and local K-State Research and Extension agents serving as hosts for the program and facilitating the hands-on activities and discussions.

Although the program is set to highlight women's issues in agriculture, the sessions will be open to any participant, regardless of their sex.

For more information, including a list and contact information for all participating sites, visit www.AgManager.info and check the Events page.

Registration is available online or by contacting Andrea Burns at the Ford County Extension Office.

For other questions, contact Robin Reid at 785-532-0964 or LaVell Winsor at 785-220-5451.

