A motion hearing for a woman who was convicted in Leavenworth County of murder has been continued until March.

Attorneys for Barbara M. Frantz are seeking a new trial for their client.

A motion hearing was scheduled for Thursday in Leavenworth County District Court. But District Judge Michael Gibbens said Thursday that prosecution and defense attorneys had agreed to continue the case until March 13.

Frantz, 53, was convicted last year of first-degree murder. She has not yet been sentenced.

She was charged after her estranged husband, Gary, was shot Jan. 27, 2017, in a parking lot in downtown Leavenworth.

On Dec. 18, Frantz filed a motion seeking a continuance in her case. The motion was filed by Frantz pro se. This means she filed the motion on her own without going through one of her attorneys.

In the document, Frantz said she wants the opportunity to take up a motion regarding new evidence in the case.

Frantz also states in her motion for a continuance that she is awaiting the outcome of a complaint she made against District Judge Michael Gibbens to the Kansas Commission on Judicial Conduct.

Frantz argues Gibbens, who presided over her trial, should be disqualified from the case because of alleged misconduct, violation of the law and obstruction of justice.

In a separate document that also was filed Dec. 18, Frantz argues Assistant County Attorney Shawn Boyd should be disciplined for making statements during a Nov. 13 hearing that she claims are inaccurate. Frantz argues the prosecutor should be disciplined and restricted from making such statements in the future.

