Inmates have been moved into a new minimum-security building at the Lansing Correction Facility.

Kansas Department of Corrections officials announced Thursday in a news release that all minimum-security inmates from LCF’s old East Unit have been moved to what is known as E Dorm.

E Dorm, which will house a total of 512 minimum-security offenders, is the first building to be completed in the construction of an entirely new Lansing Correctional Facility.

The E Dorm has replaced the prison’s East Unit, formerly the Kansas Correctional Institution for Women and Kansas Correctional Institution at Lansing that began operations in 1917.

The Lansing Correctional Facility opened in 1867 during the presidency of Andrew Johnson and is the oldest and largest state correctional facility in Kansas. LCF previously was known as the Kansas State Penitentiary.

“Operating a facility that was built in the 1800s presented many challenges,” LCF Warden Shannon Meyer said in a news release. “We are thrilled to have this new minimum custody housing unit in order to create a safer environment for our staff, our offenders, our visitors and our many volunteers.”

With the assistance of staff from throughout the Kansas Department of Corrections, the offenders were moved over a three-day period the week of Dec.16-20.

“Our staff strive every day to protect our communities and to serve our offenders in a way that will improve their lives upon re-entry,” Acting Kansas Department of Corrections Secretary Jeff Zmuda said in a news release. “They also serve each other well and this project proved that to be true. I am proud of the way our team came together to effectively and safely make the transition to the new facility.”

In addition to the new minimum-security building, new maximum- and medium-security buildings are on schedule for completion after the first of the year.