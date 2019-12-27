Board of Directors releases date for next year's event and details from 2019 donations.

The Board of Directors of Pratt Oktoberfest, Inc. announced earlier this month that its 3rd Annual Pratt Oktoberfest was its most successful event yet and generated $8,000 for local groups and charities in Pratt. Plans are underway for its 4th Annual Pratt Oktoberfest to be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020.

The 2019 event generated funds for Pratt Rotary Club, Eagle Wings Ministry, Circles, After Prom PHS, Pratt High School wood working program and Pratt Community College wrestling and basketball programs.

For the second year in a row, Pratt Oktoberfest donated more than $1,000 worth of canned goods and nonperishable food items to the annual War on 54 food drive between Pratt and Kingman High Schools in support of the Pratt Food Bank, helping USD 382 win the coveted trophy for most food donated this year.

Plans are already underway for the 4th Annual Pratt Oktoberfest with a theme of German food and German music. The board is working on several new ideas that will continue to grow the annual event.

Pratt Oktoberfest, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) organized for the purpose of community celebration in the German tradition of music, food and drink and to raise charitable funds for local charities and organizations.



