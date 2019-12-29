Today’s Birthday (12/29/19). Consider and plot your course this year. Lay solid foundations for personal flowering. Winter victory leads to a shift in plans with a partnership. Self-reflection illuminates another view next summer, inspiring new levels of love, romance and collaboration. Share efforts, resources and passion for common purpose.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Support a community cause close to your heart. Make a delightful discovery. Connect with like-minded friends and visualize winning. Play with a great team.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Dive into a professional challenge. Navigate unexpected circumstances and adapt with agility. Get feedback from a wider circle. Consider consequences before acting.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Travel and explore. Don’t rely on unstable sources, connections or transportation. Make reservations in advance. Avoid overindulging or overspending. Take photos of your adventures.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Changes could necessitate budget revisions. Collaborate on financial plans, insurance, taxes and investments. Envision the future you want and plot your course together.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Spend time with someone attractive. Creative collaborations lead to positive outcomes. Brainstorm and come up with ideas for valuable solutions. Discover new efficiencies.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Prioritize your health, energy and fitness. Demands for your attention could seem overwhelming. Nurture your immune system and get plenty of rest. Schedule carefully.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Relax and enjoy time with people you love. Play music, games and sports together. Clean up any messes. Artistic creativity flowers. Young people inspire.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Focus on fun with family. Handle household chores and cleaning. Share domestic joys and simple pleasures like home-cooked comfort food and a good movie.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Creative arts and practices satisfy. Paint, draw, sculpt or write. Tell your story. Edit your message. Add illustrations, photos or videos. Share far and wide.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Pursue a lucrative opportunity. Negotiate a great deal and get terms in writing. Don’t be afraid to challenge the status quo. You’ve got this.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — You’re looking good. Consider what you really want and articulate that vision for best results. Resources are available. Stand for a personal cause.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Recharge from recent public events and gatherings by settling into a peaceful sanctuary. Meditate and rest. Contemplate eternal questions. Beauty feeds your spirit.