Ron Cailteux will celebrate his 90th birthday with an open house from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at the parish hall of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Concordia.

Ron was born Jan. 4, 1930, in St. Joseph, Kan., during a blizzard.

He has lived most of his life in Concordia. Ron and his wife, Darlyne, have six children, Susan, Kevin, Scott, Kirk, Van and Jay.