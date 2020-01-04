Leavenworth’s assistant city manager thinks visitors may miss parts of the downtown area because they do not realize it is a full 26 blocks.

But Taylour Tedder said signs recently installed by the city will help guide people to destinations such as shopping and dining areas.

Seven wayfinding signs were installed about two weeks ago. There are plans to install three more of the signs along Fourth Street, but city officials are still waiting on approval from the Kansas Department of Transportation.

The wayfinding signs were proposed to the city by Wendy Scheidt, executive director of the Leavenworth Main Street Program.

Leavenworth Main Street promotes the downtown area.

Main Street previously placed a wayfinding sign at Fourth and Delaware streets. Tedder said the Main Street sign has been replaced with one of the new ones created for the city.

Tedder said city officials collaborated with Main Street when working on the new signs.

Tedder said the new gold, black and white signs will enhance the experience for visitors to the downtown area.

The total cost for the signs, which were produced by a Leavenworth company, is between $15,000 and $20,000. Tedder said the signs are being paid for with money generated through the city’s transient guest tax.

The transient guest tax is charged to people who stay in hotels in the city. There are restrictions on what the money from this tax can be used for. But the money can be used for tourism-related activities and programs.

