For the second time this season, the Newton High School boys’ basketball saw a double-digit lead get away.

This time, the Railers picked themselves back up and hold a second one, stopping Maize 74-54 Friday night in AV-CTL I play at Ravenscroft Gym.

“We had to make some adjustments in the second half,” Newton coach Andy Preston said. “We had some guys watching after missed shots and not getting back. We had to work on some rotations. We were sloppy and late. The guys bought into the changes we made against their press. In the first quarter, our half-court defense was really good and got us the lead. At halftime, we talked about handling adversity. We wanted to go after them the first three minutes. We weren’t going to back down. We set the tone. We got that lead back up there pretty quick.”

Alex Krogmeier led the Railers with 26 points, capping off the night with a backflip after the team and student section took the court to sing the alma mater.

“During the break, the coaches gave us a lot of shooting drills,” Krogmeier said. “We were just buying in as a team. (The backflip) was just an energy thing. We need a lot of energy. It was good to have everyone on the same level. We worked a lot on defense. We executed really well.”

Jaheem Ray came back after missing the last couple of games with an injury to score 16 points.

“He makes plays and gets other guys open,” Preston said. “He is getting so assertive and makes the offense easier for the other guys.”

Fouls were 26-18 against the Railers, but Newton did hit 12 of 15 free throws while Maize was 16 of 31. Newton was 26 of 50 from the field, 10 of 21 from 3-point range. Maize was 18 of 35 from the field, two of 12 from 3-point range.

“Owen Mills had his best game of his career as a sophomore,” Preston said. “He battled his tail off inside. He was getting fouled the entire game and wasn’t getting the call the entire game. He just kept fighting. He’s gotten a lot tougher. He’s taken criticism well and uses it to improve. Matt Georgiou rebounded well. Max Ruth got really physical. He hasn’t gotten that physical before. The defensive rebounds were a big key in the game. We got a lot of stops tonight on the first shot.”

Maize, 2-4 overall and 0-4 in AV-CTL I play, was led by J Hannah with 13 points. Former Newton player K.J. Hampton and T Gustafson each added 10 points for the Eagles.

The Railers jumped out to an 11-2 lead and extended its advantage to as many as 14. The Railers led 19-7 at the end of the quarter.

Newton scored the first five points of the second quarter. Maize replied with a 16-2 run. At one point during the run, fouls were 11-4 against the Railers.

A pair of Hanna free throws gave Maize the lead with 1:04 left in the half. The Eagles led 32-31 at intermission.

Fouls were 14-5 against Newton in the half.

Newton took a lead on a pair of Jaxon Brackeen free throws with 6:13 left in the third quarter, Newton’s first trip to the line for the game. Newton led by 11 on a Krogmeier trey with 3:41 left in the period. Newton led by nine at the end of the period, 49-40.

Newton opened the fourth quarter on a 5-0 run after a Krogmeier trey and a pair of Ray free throws. After one of two Hampton free throws, Newton added a Brackeen layup and a pair of Krogmeier free throws. A pair of Ray free throws on a Maize technical put the Railers up by 20 with 3:12 remaining. Krogmeier followed with a trey.

Newton hosts top-ranked Campus at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Colts are 5-0.

“We have to get back and get bodies recovered,” Preston said. “There isn’t much to say when you have the number one team in the state coming in. If you can’t get up for that game, if you can’t get focused and prepared for that game, you might as well just turn your gear in.”

MAIZE (2-3, 0-4 AV-CTL I) — Harrod 0 0-1 2, 0; Christon 0 3-6 4, 3; Grill 1 (1) 2-4 1, 7; Hampton 3 (1) 1-3 0, 10; Hanna 4 5-8 2, 13; Bina 1 2-4 0, 4; Reyes 0 0-0 0, 0; Carter 0 0-0 2, 0; Belcher 0 0-0 1, 0; Gustafson 5 0-1 3, 10; Robertson 2 1-2 2, 5; Hartman 0 2-2 1, 2; Sheldon 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 16 (2) 16-31 18, 54.

NEWTON (2-4, 1-2 AV-CTL I) — Ruth 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; Brackeen 2 (1) 2-2 3, 9; Petz 0 0-0 1, 0; Krogmeier 3 (5) 5-5 2, 26; Sauceda 1 (1) 0-1 4, 5; Nocenti 0 0-0 0, 0; Ray 6 4-4 2, 16; Carr 0 0-2 1, 0; Slechta 0 0-0 0, 0; Georgiou 0 0-0 3, 0; Saucedo 0 0-0 3, 0; Dorrell 0 0-0 0, 0; Mills 4 1-1 4, 9; Edwards 0 (2) 0-0 1, 6; Mick 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 16 (10) 12-15 26, 74.

Maize;7;24;8;14;—54

Newton;19;12;18;25;—74

Technical fouls — Mai.: Hanna 3:12-4q. New.: coach 5:20-4q.