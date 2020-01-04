LITTLE RIVER — Even when the Sacred Heart boys' offense seemed broken, there was no breaking their will.

A seven-point deficit with less than 3 1/2 minutes left in regulation? No problem.

The Knights simply dialed up the defensive pressure and chipped away at the Little River lead, scoring the last four points to force overtime, then leading throughout the extra period on the way to a 62-59 victory Friday night at the Little River gym.

"Coach pounded into us to pick up the intensity and we all decided in the second half to do whatever we needed to do to win the game," said Sacred Heart junior Jacob Gormley, who contributed three big rebounds, a second-chance basket and a free throw in overtime. "Even though it was ugly, we found a way to win."

With the victory, the Knights improved to 6-1 in their return from the holiday break before taking on North Central Activities Association and county rival Southeast of Saline on Tuesday. Little River fell to 5-2.

"We were able to finish some shots late, but I thought probably the biggest takeaway for us was that we were able to use our pressure defense against a good team and make them turn it over."

Ten of Little River's 17 turnovers came in the fourth quarter and overtime.

After neither team led by more than five points through the first 3 1/2 quarters, Little River appeared to take control midway through the fourth sandwiching a pair of baskets around a Sacred Heart free throw to go up 51-44 on Jayden Garrison's basket with 3:20 left.

But Tate Herrenbruck answered with six straight to get the Knights back in on a driving layup, corner 3-pointer and a free throw at the 2:31 mark that cut it to 52-51. Four free throws from Garrison and Braxton Lafferty pushed Little River's lead back to 56-52 with 28.2 seconds on the clock, but Herrenbruck scored again on a drive to the basket, and after Little River missed a pair of free throws, he made two foul shots at 5.2 seconds to force overtime.

"You just let him go," Gormley said of Herrenbruck, who had a rough shooting night, including 1 of 8 from 3-point range but still led the Knights with 23 points. "If the ball wasn't in his hands (at the end) I was going to call timeout and make sure in was."

Sacred Heart never trailed in overtime, scoring first on a Caleb Gilliland baseline drive and pushing it to four when Gormley scored on an offensive rebound and was fouled. He missed the free throw, but Ethan Buckner made the first of two from the line at the 57-second mark for a five-point advantage. Three free throws got Little River back within two, and with 17 seconds left Herrenbruck was whistled for his fifth foul while trying to break the Redskin press.

That's when Sacred Heart's defense came up big, forcing a turnover and drawing the foul when Gormley made a diving grab for the ball. He hit the second of two free throws with 4.5 seconds on the clock and all Little River could manage was a desperation half-court shot before the buzzer.

In addition to Herrenbruck, Sacred Heart got 10 points and six rebounds from Gilliland.

"I thought Caleb had our best game," Brian Gormley said. "He played well for all four quarters."

Buckner added nine points and eight rebounds while Gormley had seven points and eight boards, including the three in overtime.

Garrison fouled out in the last minute of overtime with 23 points to lead Little River, with Lafferty adding 12 points and Trey Rolfs 11. Lafferty had a game-high 10 rebounds, but Sacred Heart dominated the boards, 52-25.

Sacred Heart girls 44,

Little River 36

Sacred Heart's girls used a huge third quarter to erase a five-point halftime deficit, then held off a furious Little River rally down the stretch to claim their fifth straight victory.

The Knights trailed 18-13 at halftime, but hit all three of their 3-pointers in a 21-point third period to lead 34-24 going into the fourth.

"We just needed to work together," said Sacred Heart senior Hannah Goetz, who led all scorers with 14 points on her 18th birthday. "We had to play our game and not their game.

"We turned up our defense. We realized that our press wasn't working, so we went back to the half court and just worked as one."

Goetz scored all eight of the Knights' points in the first quarter, when their press forced 14 Little River turnovers. But the Redskins (3-4) solved the press and held Sacred Heart without a field goal in the second period.

The Knights came out firing in the third quarter, using an 11-point run, sparked by 3-pointers from Kelcie Gack, Amber Palen and Ella Gotti, then pushed the lead to 26-20 on Goetz's two free throws with 4:53 left. Gack's long two-pointer at the buzzer pushed the lead to 10.

"Our effort was great in the second half. We woke up," said Sacred Heart coach Keenan Thompson, whose Knights improved to 5-2. "We kind of sleep-walked through the first half."

While Goetz led Sacred Heart in scoring, Jaylie Bergkamp had 12 points and Lily Boughman 10 plus seven rebounds for Little River. Thompson credited Audrey Smith for holding the 6-foot-1 Boughman in check defensively.

Smith also had two big offensive rebounds on missed free throws in the final 33 seconds to help the Knights preserve the lead. Palen and Ally Cochran led Sacred heart in rebounding with eight each.