Sunshine and highs in the upper-40s are expected Monday in the Topeka area, according to the National Weather Service.

The unseasonably warm weather is expected to continue most of the work week, as highs Tuesday should be around 51 degrees. Wednesday's high should be in the mid-50s and Thursday's high should be around 60 degrees.

A chance for rain enters the picture on Thursday, with highs around 60 degrees. A cold front is expected to move through the area on Friday and drop high temperatures into the lower-40s, with a chance of rain and snow.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the weather service:

• Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

• Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 51. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

• Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 29. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

• Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a light southeast wind becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

• Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy.

• Thursday: A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.

• Thursday night: A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

• Friday: A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

• Friday night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

• Saturday: A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

• Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

• Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.