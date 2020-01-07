Beneath the white, the flowers quietly curl to sleep Good wintry night, red rose, yellow, purple and pink so vividly bright Underneath your frosty bed, sleep tight Sweet fragrance, long winters night Another season so soon will pass Frigid cold won't forever last You will be born again and stand aright Springs resurrection sun will glow Back from the dead you arise, you grow All natures kingdom will know His watchful eyes for you made a upward way Alive you are, in a sunny new day So people all, remember the flower Forget your fear, God has the power Happy New Year, your future is bright You, in God's loving sight Grow you will, to a brand new spiritual height — Lyon is a international writer and poet