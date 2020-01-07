Local residents who have not yet disposed of their Christmas trees still have time to drop them off at the Leavenworth Brush Site or the county’s Transfer Station.

Residents of the city of Leavenworth can drop off their live Christmas trees free of charge from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, Wednesday and Friday at the Brush Site, 1803 S. Second St., according to information posted on the city’s website.

All decorations should be removed from the trees before they are dropped off at the site.

Leavenworth residents wanting to get rid of artificial trees can leave them on the curb to be picked up as part of the city’s normal trash service, according to Melissa Bower, public information officer for the city of Leavenworth.

The Leavenworth County Transfer Station will accept live Christmas trees from county residents at no charge through Jan. 31.

The Transfer Station, 24967 136th St. in Lansing, is open from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Saturday, according to the county’s website.

Decorations should be removed from the trees before they are dropped off at the Transfer Station, according to Tammy Saldivar, solid waste superintendent for the county.

Saldivar said the trees dropped off at the Transfer Station will be recycled into mulch.

Officials with the National Fire Protection Association encourage people to promptly remove live Christmas trees from their homes after the holiday season.

According to the NFPA, 29% of Christmas tree fires in U.S. homes occur in January.

“Christmas trees are combustible items that become increasingly flammable as they continue to dry out,” Lorraine Carli, NFPA’s vice president of outreach and advocacy, said in a news release. “The longer you keep one in your home, the more of a fire hazard it becomes.”

