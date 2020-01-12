The board of directors at First National Bank of Hutchinson announced several key leadership changes at the bank.

Keith Hughes, previously the bank’s Chief Executive Officer, was named Chairman of the Board.

Hughes has progressed through the banking industry during a 35-year career. He’s been CEO for The First since 2010, previously holding the title of Chief Lending Officer.

Hughes also serves on The Kansas Bankers Association Board of Directors, acting as its finance chair.

Troy Hutton has been promoted to President and Chief Executive Officer.

Hutton was hired in 2013 as Senior Vice President and Assistant Chief Lending Officer. Since then, he became Chief Lending Officer.

A Kansas native, Hutton relocated from Phoenix, Arizona to join The First. His career in banking has progressed through ever-increasing levels of responsibility with a primary emphasis in the area of commercial lending, including management of small business, construction, and commercial real estate lending portfolios.

Before joining The First, Hutton was President and CEO of Heritage Bank, NA, Phoenix.

“I am pleased to take on the new role as President and CEO and I am eager to strategize for continued focus on our loyal customers and local banking,” Hutton stated in a news release.

Darrel Miller was promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer of the bank.

Miller was hired to The First in 2018 and specializes in commercial and agricultural lending. He has 28 years of experience in the banking industry.

Born and raised in the Hutchinson and Reno County community, he has developed extensive customer banking relationships in the area.

Clint Shapland was promoted to Senior Vice President with Correspondent and Private Banking Services.

Shapland has been with the First since 2012 and has a large concentration of clients in Western Kansas.

R.A. Edwards, former Chairman of the Board and President and CEO of First National Bank from 1981 to 2010, will remain active on the board, along with Greg Binns, former president and COO, who will continue to be employed by FNB focusing on special projects.

First National Bank is locally owned and community-focused.

“We look forward to the new management team’s initiative to focus on growth, as well as, the continued commitment to the communities we serve and First National Bank Staff,” Edwards stated in a release.

***

Hutchinson Community Foundation announced the recent promotions of three employees.

Sarah Blake, who oversees grants, scholarships and youth philanthropy, was promoted to program officer. She has worked at the community foundation for four years, most recently as a program associate.

Kourtney Krehbiel, who manages donor relationships and outreach and serves as the point of contact for fundholders, was promoted to donor services officer. Previously, she was a donor services associate for four years.

Kari Mailloux, who steers the organization’s overall community leadership efforts, was promoted to director of strategic initiatives. She previously served as program officer for six years.

Hutchinson Community Foundation’s mission is to inspire philanthropy, collaboration and innovative leadership to strengthen Reno County communities. Since 1989, the foundation has granted more than $70 million for the benefit of the community.

***

TOPEKA – In December, the Kansas Association of City/County Managers honored several area municipal managers for their work.

Ernestor De La Rosa, Assistant City Manager for the City of Dodge City was awarded the association’s Early Career Excellence Award.

Two long-term city management professionals from the area – Cherise Tieben, City Manager for Dodge City, and John Deardoff, Hutchinson City Manager – were honored for their service to their cities with Career Achievement Awards, while Jonathan Mitchell, Hoisington City Manager, was named secretary of the association board.

Ernestor began working for the city in 2014 as an assistant to the City Manager. In the role, he excelled working on legislative issues and policies. He focused on the City’s coordination to expanded efforts to work with the United States Custom and Immigration Services (USCIS) and the Mexican Consulate.

In 2018, he took on more responsibilities with human resources and was promoted to assistant city manager in 2019. He now supervises both the Public Transportation and the Human Resources Department and continues to serve as the Legislative Affairs Director. He works with the local federal delegation on legislative affairs such as immigration, transportation and in areas that impact renewable energy project revenues.

Ernestor was appointed by Governor Kelly to serve on FORWARD/Long-Range Transportation Plan Advisory Group as a representative for the City of Dodge City and the Kansas Hispanic & Latino American Affairs Commission.

“I am humbled to be recognized with this award and grateful to be able to serve Dodge City and to work in such a rewarding profession,” said De La Rosa. “I thank my mentors and my colleagues for their help along the way.”

***

The certified public accounting firm of Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball, Chartered announced the promotions of Todd Cravens and Jodie Hess.

Cravens, a certified public accountant and member of the ABBB team since 2018, moves from staff accountant to senior staff accountant.

An alumnus of Wichita State University, Cravens earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting with a minor in Finance. He is affiliated with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the Kansas Society of CPAs (KSCPA).

Cravens resides in Hutchinson and enjoys running, weightlifting, and being outdoors in his free time.

Hess began her career at ABBB in 2018. In her new role as a senior staff accountant, she will prepare tax returns and other financial reports, train staff, and manage client relationships.

A graduate of Kansas State University, Hess holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration & Accounting. She currently resides in Hutchinson with her husband, Kevin, and their two sons, Austin and Aaron. In her free time, Hess enjoys spending time with family, attending her children’s activities, crafting, fishing, and attending K-State football and basketball games.

Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball, Chartered provides a wide range of traditional and non-traditional CPA and consulting services to clients throughout Kansas. Founded in 1945, today the firm maintains 15 office locations throughout the state. For more information visit www.abbb.com.

***

Each year Central Christian School pauses to express its appreciation for the individuals who serve as the school’s Board of Trustees, who are advocates of the school’s purpose of providing a distinctive Christ-centered education that integrates faith, life, and learning.

Board members for the private Pre-K through 12th-grade school include: Jason West, chairman; Mike Wyatt, vice chair; Darrel Miller, secretary; and Kim Bateman, Warren Bontrager, Bob Capps, Jan Clark, John Hagen, Bart Kooiman, Dick Oswalt and Dr. Mark Reed, members.

***

Five new members have been named to the governing board of the Cosmosphere, where they will help oversee the organization’s strategic initiatives.

Tony Hoover is the Fixed Operations Director and Partner for Conklin Cars. He has served as a chamber ambassador for the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce and is involved in various activities at Grace Bible Church in Hutchinson.

Carissa Iseman is the Marketing Specialist for Eaton Roofing and Exteriors. Iseman comes to the Cosmosphere following community involvement in several organizations, including: Cancer Council of Reno County Board of Directors, Friends of Hutchinson Zoo Board of Directors, Big Brothers/Big Sisters Council, United Way Reno County Allocations Committee and the Interfaith Housing Tree Auction committee.

Evan Moodie is the Plant Manager for Cargill in Hutchinson. He has previously been involved in various community organizations, including the Hutchinson Hospital, Hutchinson Community College Endowment Board, Educational Facilities of Reno County Board of Directors, and the United Way Reno County Campaign.

Dan Springer is the CEO for Heartland Credit Union. Springer comes to the Cosmosphere following involvement in various organizations, including: Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce Board Member and Treasurer, Holy Cross Finance Council Chairman, Board Chairman for Members Mortgage Services, Member of the Governmental Affairs Committee for the Heartland Credit Union Association and judge for the Youth of the Year Program for the Boys and Girls Club.

William Thacker is a Financial Advisor for Edward Jones. He has previously served on the Young Professionals of Reno County Board of Directors, the Reno County Economic Development Board and the HCC Endowment Board.

***

GREAT BEND – The new family nurse practitioner at Heart of Kansas Family Health Care in Great Bend knew she wanted to care for medically underserved patients. And now she is.

Melanie Emily, who is no stranger to central Kansas, recently joined Heart of Kansas, 1905 19th, and is now seeing patients there.

Emily’s responsibilities in her new position include health promotion and maintenance; disease prevention; diagnosis and treatment; and management of medical plans of care for patients with acute and chronic illnesses.

The family nurse practitioner was born in Wichita but lived, worked and attended school in central Kansas; she moved to the area at age 11. Emily lived in Macksville, Garfield, Pawnee Rock, Larned and now Belpre. She attended school in Macksville and Lewis, and worked in Larned and Dodge City.

Her nursing education began with an associate’s degree in nursing at Barton Community College in 2007. Next came her bachelor’s in nursing in 2011 and her master of professional studies – public health administration - in 2014, both at Fort Hays State University.

In 2018, Emily earned her master’s degree in nursing – family nurse practitioner - and recently was awarded her doctorate in nursing, both from Frontier Nursing University at Hyden Ky.

Emily’s professional background includes positions as a family nurse practitioner at Western Plains Physician Practices in Dodge City; assistant director of nursing at Hodgeman County Health Center; a registered nurse at Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility; director of nursing at Diversicare in Larned; and RN/shift supervisor at Larned State Hospital.