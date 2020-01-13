A dense fog advisory was posted Monday morning for the Topeka area, along with other areas of northeast Kansas.

The advisory is to be in effect until 10 a.m. and includes Shawnee, Jefferson, Douglas, Lyon, Osage, Franklin, Coffey and Anderson counties.

Visibilities could be down to a quarter-mile or less in some areas.

Areas of freezing fog also are possible and could cause a few slick spots on roads, bridges and sidewalks.

The fog is expected to diminish by late Monday morning.

After a chilly, foggy start to the day on Monday, look for a nice warm-up by afternoon, with a high of around 47 degrees expected in the Topeka area.

A chance of rain is in the forecast late Monday afternoon and evening.

Tuesday's and Wednesday's highs should be in the mid-40s.

After a cold front enters the area, highs Thursday should be in the mid- to upper-30s, with a chance for snow that night,.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Monday: A chance of sprinkles and areas of dense. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 47. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

• Monday night: A chance of drizzle. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

• Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 45. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

• Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

• Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

• Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

• Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.

• Thursday night: Snow and rain. Low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

• Friday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

• Friday night: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

• Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 34.

• Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

• Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38.