Police find wounded man in East Topeka

TOPEKA — A man was transported to a local hospital after officers found him suffering from a gunshot wound Sunday night in the Highland Park neighborhood of East Topeka.

The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. near S.E. 19th and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Police Lt. John Trimble said officers were sent to the scene after receiving a report of an aggravated battery. Upon their arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound taht didn't appear to be life-threatening, Trimble said.

The victim was taken by American Medical Respons ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

No arrests had been reported as of Monday morning, and a suspect description wasn't available.

Meth, guns found after traffic stop



SALINA — A purse containing 1.25 pounds of methamphetamine was discovered after a traffic stop in Salina early Sunday morning.

The Saline County Sheriff's Office said at 1:30 a.m. Sunday it stopped a 2007 Chevrolet Cavalier in the 200 block of E. Elm Street after a traffic violation.

The Chevy was being driven by Sophia Lamas, 34, of Salina. Lamas was found to have a suspended driver's license. During the investigation, deputies discovered a purse in the vehicle containing the meth, drug paraphernalia and a handgun.

A passenger in the vehicle, Joanna Deniston, 29, of Salina, gave deputies a fictitious name. The sheriff's office said the name Deniston gave was of a person who had outstanding warrants, so she was arrested.

Further investigation uncovered Deniston's real identity, and that she had two outstanding warrants. A second handgun was also found in the vehicle that the sheriff's office said was associated with Deniston.

Both Lamas and Deniston were arrested in connection distribution of a narcotic, having no drug tax stamp, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with law enforcement.

Lamas was additionally arrested in connection to criminal possession of a weapon by a controlled substance abuser and driving while a habitual violator, vehicle registration violation, operating a vehicle without a valid license and unsafe turning or stopping. Deniston was also arrested in connection to criminal possession of a weapon by a felon and two outstanding warrants.