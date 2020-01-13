A man was transported to a local hospital after officers found him suffering from a gunshot wound Sunday night in the Highland Park neighborhood of East Topeka.

The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. near S.E. 19th and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Police Lt. John Trimble said officers were sent to the scene after receiving a report of an aggravated battery. Upon their arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound that didn't appear to be life-threatening, Trimble said.

The victim was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

No arrests had been reported as of Monday morning, and a suspect description wasn't available.

Anyone with information may call police detectives at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007. You can also make anonymous tips online at www.p3tips.com/128.