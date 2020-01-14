ULYSSES - David “Bud” L. Landes, age 90, died January 10, 2020, at Western Prairie Senior Living in Ulysses. He was born March 26, 1929, in Dodge City, KS, the son of Ora L. and Muriel (Knowlton) Landes.

Bud attended grade school in Dodge City. He was raised in a foster home by Jhon and Elizabeth Hessman family. While serving in the United States Army, Bud was a mechanic. He married Martha Jane Knox on September 4, 1953, in Kingman, KS. After their marriage, they lived in Dodge City, and Golden, CO, before permanently settling in Ulysses in 1974. Bud worked as mechanic, welder, over-the-road truck driver, and owned and operated a stump-grinding business.

Bud is survived by his wife, Martha; daughter, Tina Schmidt of Garfield; son, Mark of Beaverton, OR; sister, Anna Robertson of Missouri; 11 grandchildren, and 20 great-great-grandchildren.

Bud was preceded in death by his parents, Ora and Muriel Landes; foster parents, Jhon and Elizabeth Hessman; daughter, Patricia Beardsley; and two great-grandsons.

Memorial service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be at Kansas Veteran’s Cemetery in Fort Dodge, KS. Memorial contributions may be given to the Country View Baptist Church in care of Garnand Funeral Home, 405 W. Grant Ave, Ulysses, KS 67880. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com.