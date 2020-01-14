Find out all that’s going on in Hutchinson this year as you stop by Memorial Hall for Third Thursday: Hutch Happenings on Jan. 16.

More than 30 community groups, agencies, and businesses will have informational booths set up along the floor of Memorial Hall, plus food and drinks will be available for purchase from a variety of Downtown Hutchinson restaurants and breweries. January Third Thursday goes from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Live music and stage performances and info sharing will also take place throughout the evening.

Hutch Happenings participants include:

Hutchinson Public LibraryReno County Museum/StratacaVitality Team of Reno CountyDowntown Kiwanis ClubStage 9Hutch RecHutchinson MonarchsUnited Way of Reno CountyHutchinson Art CenterDowntown Hutch Rod RunHutchinson Community TheatreSmallville ConCosmosphereWool Market & DIY SchoolSpecial Olympics & Ks Law Enforcement Torch RunGale Wall PhotographyH & R BlockKansas Big Brothers & Big SistersHCC Fine Arts & Athletics DepartmentsBrighthouseArtistreeSplinters & RustToy DepotFGWC - Hutchinson Questers & Veterans MemorialNAACPCity of HutchinsonHutch ChamberBookendsTECHArmy National GuardSculptureArtWalkMain Street Event/DB Extreme/Details Event Planning

Bring cash and enjoy food and drinks from these local vendors:

PiZaacosHickory StikTraveling BowlSugartime ConfectionsSalt City Brewing CompanySandhills Brewing

For more information on Third Thursday, visit thirdthursdayhutch.com or the Third Thursday Facebook and Instagram pages.