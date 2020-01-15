Pratt County native hopes to represent rural values at state level.

USD 382 Board of Education member Donna Hoener-Queal (R-Pratt) has filed to run for the Kansas House District 113 seat. Her name will be on the ballot for that seat vacated by St. John representative Greg Lewis because of health reasons in 2019 and filled by State Rep. Alicia Straub, R-Ellinwood. Straub has not yet filed for the August 4, 2020 primary for which the filing deadline is June 1.

The 113th District covers all of Pratt and Stafford counties and portions of Barton, Pawnee, and Rice counties.

Hoener-Queal, is a 5th generation Kansas, born and raised in Pratt County on a farm near Iuka, where her parents continue to farm. She is a graduate of Pratt High School and Bethany College where she earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Administration of Justice. Hoener-Queal has been married to her husband, Don for, 25 years and they have one daughter, Meredith, who is currently a sophomore in college. Together, Hoener-Queal and her husband are owners of Gyp Hills Cedar Company/Queal Enterprises, Inc., located in Sawyer, Kansas. She is currently vice president of the USD 382 Board of Education and is active in Ascension Lutheran Church as well as other community groups and organizations.

Prior to her retirement, Hoener-Queal worked for the Kansas Judicial Branch as a

Court Services Officer for thirty-four years. Her duties included supervision of adult and juvenile offenders, conducting home studies for child custody issues and acting as a referral source to mental health and substance abuse agencies.

“Our rural communities face many challenges and we need someone in Topeka who will fight for us – fight for our schools, our healthcare and our rural way of life.” Hoener-Queal said. “Too often, our elected representatives in Topeka vote for their own self-interest and not for those of us back in the communities they represent. I will always vote for what is best for our rural values.”

Hoener-Queal said her message in this election is that “we need people in Topeka to fight for us and the rural way of life.”

“We need support for our rural hospitals and access to health care,” she said. "We need legislators who understand our schools and the challenges they face every day in administration and in the classroom.”

* Mary Clarkin, staff writer, contributed to this story.