Thursday was a big day for DeAngela Burns-Wallace at the Statehouse.

Not only was she the featured speaker at the Kansas Governor's Annual March and Celebration honoring the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., an event that began at noon, but the Senate also confirmed her appointment as the next secretary of the Kansas Department of Administration later in the day.

Burns-Wallace received a standing ovation from about 200 people who attended the King program inside the Statehouse when she announced the scheduled confirmation vote. With the Senate approval, she became the first black individual to serve as secretary of administration.

Burns-Wallace, who previously served as vice president for undergraduate studies at the University of Kansas in Lawrence, gave a special welcome to her parents, Jerome and Mary Burns, of Shawnee, who attended the program in the first-floor rotunda at the Statehouse.

Thursday's celebration began with a march at noon on the south steps of the Statehouse. With the Topeka High School drumline leading the way, marchers headed south on a sidewalk to S.W. 10th Avenue, then went east a block to S.W. Jackson. From there, they went north two blocks to S.W. 8th Avenue, then walked southwest on a sidewalk leading to the north entrance of the Statehouse.

Flanked by Rep. KC Ohaebosim, D-Wichita, and Sen. Oletha Faust-Goudeau, D-Wichita, Gov. Laura Kelly was near the front of the marchers who braved the chilly 17-degree afternoon as they marched.

During her presentation, Burns-Wallace said it was imperative for elected officials to represent their communities, including those who traditionally haven't had a seat at the table.

The state's leaders, she said, "must be representative of the communities that we serve."

She noted the important role women are playing in Kansas state government. Burns-Wallace also said standing up for women's rights was an important component of King's legacy.

Burns-Wallace noted that Martin Luther King Jr. Day is the "only federal holiday that is designated as a day of service."

While many people may consider King's holiday "a day off," she said, "it's a day on."

She said she and her 11-year-old son plan to volunteer Monday at Harvesters Community Food Network, and she encouraged those in attendance to find ways to serve in their communities. She said she hoped Monday's holiday would spark a year of service and even a decade of service in Kansas.

"Dr. King said everyone can be great because everyone can serve," Burns-Wallace said.

The Rev. Pamela Hughes Mason, pastor of St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church in Wichita, also encouraged those in attendance to find ways to serve others.

"Extend your hand to help someone else," she said. "Let us not waste valuable time."