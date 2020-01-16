Look for a chilly day with highs around 30 degrees Thursday in the Topeka area before winter weather rolls into the area overnight into Friday.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from midnight Thursday to noon Friday.

A wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain and snow is expected across portions of central, east-central, north-central and northeast Kansas.

Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches and ice accumulations of around one-tenth of an inch up to a quarter of an inch are possible, along with winds gusting to 30 mph.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the weather service:

• Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Wind chill values between zero and 10. North wind around 10 mph.

• Tonight: Snow possibly mixed with sleet. Low around 24. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than one inch possible.

• Friday: Sleet, snow, freezing rain and rain. High near 38. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

• Friday night: A 30 percent chance of rain with a low around 27. Blustery, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

• Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

• Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

• Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.

• Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.

• Monday, Martin Luther King Day: Sunny, with a high near 30.

• Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 16.

• Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 38.

• Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Wednesday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 20%.