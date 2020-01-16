HUGOTON - Edith Gunter Batie, 85, died January 10, 2020, Pioneer Manor Nursing Home in Hugoton, KS. Edith was the daughter of Jim and Esther (Stevens) Gunter. She was born on March 8, 1934, in Jamestown, TN. She grew up in Tennessee. Edith and L.D. Batie were married in January of 1950. To this union were nine children; Later, Edith married Gary Williams and he preceded her in death.

Survivors include three sons, Tommy Batie of Miami, OK., Joe Batie of Peoria, OK., David Batie of Hugoton, KS.; four daughters, Pam Hagman, Peggy Bootby, Linda Burnett all of Hugoton, KS., Debbie Crawford of Mounds, OK., Lila Cercero of Park City, KS.; 17 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren, 10 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Leonard Douglas Batie, brother; Clyde, JR, George, Andrew, sisters; Edna, Eula, Artema, Doris, Mary.

A memorial has been established for the Alzheimer’s Association. Memorial may be to Robson Funeral Home, PO Box 236, Hugoton, KS 67951. Funeral service will be held on January 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the First Church of God, Hugoton, KS with Pastor Israel Franco. Graveside service will be held on January 18, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. at the Willowbar Cemetery at Keyes, Oklahoma. Viewing will be January 16, 2020, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Robson Funeral Home, Hugoton. The family will receive friends on Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Church of God, Hugoton. Robson Funeral Home, Hugoton is in charge of arrangements.